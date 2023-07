AD

The Kerrville Police Department is reporting that on Thursday, July 27, at approximately 8:48 p.m., an officer observed a driver of a vehicle commit a traffic violation at Mile Marker 509 IH 10 W. According to a press release, the officer initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle exited the interstate at the 508 exit, eventually stopping in the 2200 block of Sidney Baker.

KPD officers contacted the driver, who has been identified as Dewayne Edward Johnson, a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent. KPD’s report states that Johnson was displaying symptoms of intoxication and was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxication after failing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Additionally, an open container of alcohol and two firearms were located inside Johnson’s vehicle. Johnson has also been charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Johnson is currently in the Kerr County Jail, pending bond.

