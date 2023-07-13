AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Kushner, Hicks among former Trump White House officials who met with Jan. 6 grand jury: Sources

todayJuly 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Multiple former senior Trump White House officials have testified before a federal grand jury in the special counsel’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources tell ABC News.

Among the group that has testified are former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and former top Trump aide Hope Hicks.

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin also met with prosecutors, sources told ABC News. Griffin is currently a cohost with ABC’s The View.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

According to sources, federal prosecutors asked the former White House officials to speak to the mindset of the former president in the days and weeks after losing the 2020 election, leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

The special counsel’s office declined to comment when contacted by ABC News,

Representatives for Kushner, Hicks and Griffin also did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cw-network-and-roku-tap-‘survivor’,-‘american-ninja-warrior’-vets-as-part-of-upcoming-‘fight-to-survive’
insert_link

Entertainment News

CW Network and Roku tap ‘Survivor’, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ vets as part of upcoming ‘Fight to Survive’

Roku and CW Network announced Thursday they've joined forces for a new survival reality show. The call it "a social experiment in primitive survivalism — with a competitive twist. 17 competitors, including former Survivor, Alone, Naked and Afraid and American Ninja Warrior contestants must survive 25 days on a remote tropical island combatting brutal conditions — and each other — to win $250,000." The companies add, "In one of the […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%