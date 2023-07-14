AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson celebrates “Watermelon Moonshine” with new Stanley tumbler

July 14, 2023

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with food and drinkware brand Stanley to launch the limited edition Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler.

The 40-ounce tumbler arrives in a “juicy, pink watermelon hue paired with fresh green details” to celebrate Lainey’s dreamy new single, “Watermelon Moonshine.”

While the tumbler’s currently sold out, fans can register their interest at stanley1913.com to be notified as soon as it’s available.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

