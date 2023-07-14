AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lea Michele remembers former boyfriend Cory Monteith 10 years after ‘Glee’ co-star’s death

todayJuly 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For Chrysalis

Lea Michele is paying tribute to Cory Monteith 10 years after the actor’s tragic death.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” Michele, 36, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday, July 13, exactly a decade after Monteith, her Glee co-star and former boyfriend, died.

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten,” she continued. “We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy.”

Michele and Monteith met and fell in love on the set of Glee, playing musical theater wunderkind Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, the high school jock with the voice of an angel.

Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31. It was determined that the actor, who had a history of substance abuse, died of mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol. His death was ruled accidental.

Michele and the rest of the Glee family paid tribute to him months later with an emotion-packed season 5 episode titled “The Quarterback.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hear-an-acoustic-version-of-tim-mcgraw’s-“standing-room-only”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Hear an acoustic version of Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only”

ABC/Larry McCormack Tim McGraw has surprise-released an acoustic rendition of his single "Standing Room Only." The stripped-down version spotlights Tim's signature vocals as he delivers the powerful song over acoustic guitar strums. "I wanna live a life, live a life/ Like a dollar and the clock on the wall don't own me/ Shine a light, shine a light/ Like mama's front porch when I'm lost and lonely/ Start forgivin' and start forgettin'/ […]

todayJuly 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%