    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song

todayJuly 6, 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lee Brice‘s been working on new music, and he wants you to weigh in on an as-yet-unreleased song.

Lee recently posted a video on Instagram of him previewing “No Country Boy Ever” on an acoustic guitar. The anthemic track celebrates the things men typically love doing in the South, such as fishing and enjoying mama’s fried chicken. 

Lee’s latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and includes the #1 hits “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With” as well as his current single, “Save the Roses.”

What do you think? Should Lee record and release the “No Country Boy Ever?” Drop a comment on his Instagram post to let him know.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

