AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Louisville officer shot in head at mass shooting to be discharged over three months later

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Louisville Police Dept.

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A Louisville, Kentucky police officer critically wounded in a mass shooting at a bank in April will finally be heading home on Friday.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie who was shot in the head, will be discharged Friday after more than three months of hospitalization and rehab treatments.

Wilt graduated from the police academy on March 31 and was shot just days later, on April 10, while responding to an active shooter at Old National Bank.

Wilt “never hesitates,” Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at an April press briefing as body camera footage was released. “This young man went back in to the line of fire.”

The suspected gunman, a 25-year-old man who worked at the bank, was killed by officers after fatally shooting five people.

The police department said Friday of Wilt’s release, “This is the day we have all been praying for.”

The Louisville community is invited to gather at the Southeast Christian Church parking lot at 12:30 p.m. as Wilt and his family drive by.

“This will be the first time, Officer Wilt will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him,” the department said. “The Wilt Family asks for continued support and prayers as they transition him home.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

arizona-medical-examiner’s-office-at-106%-capacity,-brings-in-refrigeration-units
insert_link

National News

Arizona medical examiner’s office at 106% capacity, brings in refrigeration units

(PHOENIX) -- The medical examiner's office in Arizona's Maricopa County is over capacity and has had to bring in refrigeration units due to a spike in deaths this month amid a record-breaking heat wave, officials said. It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has needed extra coolers for the dead. As of Thursday, the office was at 106% of standard […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s new collab + Larry Fleet’s ‘Earned It’

Drake Milligan will join rising duo The Reklaws for a spirited new duet titled "Honky Tonkin' About." Check out a preview of it on Instagram and presave it to hear it as soon as it drops Friday, July 28.Larry Fleet has announced his new album, Earned It. The 21-track record's due out September 1 and can be presaved now.Ashley Cooke's set to make her morning television debut […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

AD
0%