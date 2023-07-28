AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster announces engagement to Talulah Riley: “Love is all around”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cowes Week

Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently shared news of his engagement to actress Talulah Riley with a reference to the iconic romantic comedy.

The actor, who played Sam, the stepson of Liam Neeson‘s character Daniel in the 2003 hit, shared a photo with Riley on Thursday, July 27, which he captioned, “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X”.

Many felt the last line of his post was a subtle reference to Hugh Grant‘s monologue in the film, in which his character famously says, “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.”

Riley also shared their engagement news on her social media. “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” she tweeted.

This will be Brodie-Sangster’s first marriage; Riley was previously married twice to Elon Musk.

Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to Riley’s engagement announcement shared on the platform, writing, “Congratulations!”

Brodie-Sangster and Riley reportedly met in 2021 while they worked as costars on FX’s Pistol.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

megan-fox-responds-to-criticism-over-posting-friend’s-gofundme-and-not-paying-it-herself
insert_link

Entertainment News

Megan Fox responds to criticism over posting friend’s GoFundMe and not paying it herself

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Megan Fox has responded to the criticism she faced after she posted a link to her nail technician Brittney Boyce’s GoFundMe page instead of donating the requested $60,000 herself. Boyce created the GoFundMe to raise money for her father’s medical expenses after finding out he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Fox posted a link to the donation page on Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, asking her more than 21 […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%