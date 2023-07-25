“Love fest”: Sia hangs out in bed with her favorite ‘Survivor’ winners

If you’re a Sia fan, you probably know that she’s a fanatical fan of the CBS reality competition Survivor — so much so that she regularly gives thousands of dollars to her favorite players. But now she’s gone from handing out cash to the cast members, to letting them join her in bed.

Three of the players — Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe — got a total of $130,000 from Sia, and on she apparently hosted them for a party at her house, based on Instagram posts from Garrett. A series of photos posted by Garrett shows him, Wiger and Harpe hanging out with Sia in her bed and in her recording studio, having their faces painted and interacting with an alpaca.

“Sia’s love fest was beyond amazing!! It was amazing to get to meet the person who gave us such incredibly kind gifts,” he captioned the pics. “We can’t thank her enough for her hospitality and generosity! Also, what a dream to get to just hang out with her in her bed!”

Wiger, Garrett and Harpe finished third, fourth and fifth on the most recent Survivor season. Of the three, Wiger made out the best: Sia gave her $100,000. Garrett and Harpe each got 15 grand.

Sia announced she was giving Wiger her gift in May, surprising her when Wiger appeared on former contestant Rob Cesternino‘s Rob Has a Podcast.

It was during that interaction that Sia revealed, “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery … and for 45 years, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become, like, fully, fully myself.”