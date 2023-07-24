AD
Rev Rock Report

Loverboy’s Mike Reno on touring with Foreigner: “It’s like a hit fest”

todayJuly 24, 2023

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Loverboy is currently the special guest on Foreigner’s Farewell Tour, and frontman Mike Reno feels like the pairing just makes sense.

“I know their big song is ‘Jukebox Hero,’ but they really are jukebox heroes. And luckily enough, we’ve had a fair share of success with our songs, too,” Reno tells ABC Audio. “We’ve sold a lot of albums and we’ve had a lot of hits, and we play our hits and then they play their hits. Really, it’s like a hit fest and the crowds just go crazy.” 

And Reno is more than just a tour mate — he’s a fan, as well: “What a fabulous band they are and all those songs. I mean, I grew up to all that stuff.” 

Reno is feeling particularly proud about his band these days, revealing they’ve been getting “great compliments” from people who’ve seen the show. “That’s a nice feeling, cause I really try. I try very hard at the concerts. I put a lot of effort in it,” he shares. “It’s nice that it’s appreciated.”

But compliments aren’t the only recognition the band is getting these days. In fact, Loverboy been chosen as an honoree on Canada’s Walk of Fame. And while Reno is thrilled to be recognized, he’s really just happy to still get to play for people after all these years. 

He shares, “After 43 years, we’re all still together, we’re doing it, you know, we’re working all the time. It’s quite an achievement just doing that.” 

Foreigner’s Farewell Tour, with special guest Loverboy, hits Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Monday, July 24. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and loverboyband.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

