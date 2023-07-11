AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan + Conner Smith sing “Buy Dirt” onstage

July 11, 2023

What happens when you have a talented group of artists opening for you? You bring them onstage for a surprise duet, which is what happened on Luke Bryan‘s Country On Tour. 

Luke recently invited opener Conner Smith to perform his #1 hit “Buy Dirt” with him onstage.

“Buy Dirt w/ @lukebryan this weekend. Fired up to see y’all on the Country On tour this summer,” Conner captions an Instagram video of his performance with Luke. 

The clip opens with Luke wrapping up the first verse before tossing the mic over to Conner to sing Jordan Davis‘ parts.

“Buy dirt/ Find the one you can’t live without/ Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground/ Do what you love but call it work/ And throw a little money in the plate at church,” Conner sings over an acoustic guitar as the crowd sings along.

Conner’s next date on the Country On Tour is on Thursday, July 13, at Hershey, Pennsylvania. For tickets and the full Country On Tour schedule, visit lukebryan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Scott Legato/Getty Images Loverboy is set to be honored on Canada’s Walk of Fame. The “Working for the Weekend” rockers are among 13 acts chosen this year, with the celebration set for September 28 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Other artists being honored include Glass Tiger, who had a huge hit with their 1986 release “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)”; Chilliwack, best known for their 1981 single “My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)”; and April Wine, who […]

July 11, 2023

