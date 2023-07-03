AD
Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan’s staple 4th of July activities? Water and fireworks

todayJuly 3, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Like many of us, Luke Bryan‘s 4th of July holiday activities typically involve two things: being on a boat and shooting up fireworks.

“My plans for the Fourth are always to be on the boat somewhere in the water, and buy a few fireworks, [and] send ’em up in the sky for the boys,” Luke tells the press. “It’s always a boat and water, whether it’s in the Gulf of Mexico, whether it’s in Georgia…”

“We don’t have a total plan yet,” he says of this year’s arrangement. “But we’ll be having a good time on the Fourth.”

Luke’s latest single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand,” is currently #18 and rising on the country chart.

His headlining Country On Tour continues this week with stops in Wantagh, New York, and Columbia, Maryland. For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Luke’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

