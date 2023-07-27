AD
Rev Rock Report

Lynyrd Skynyrd announces new Hell House Whiskey

July 27, 2023

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album, Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd’, in August, and they are celebrating with a new whiskey.

The band just launched Hell House Whiskey, which is named after the Hell House Cabin, where founding members Ronnie Van ZantGary Rossington and Allen Collins created the classic album. 

“There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, seeing people love this music and now being able to raise a glass of our very own Hell House Whiskey together. It’s a toast to the timeless spirit of rock and roll!” current Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant shares.

Hell House Whiskey is a collaboration between the band and whiskey maker Bespoken, with CEO Peter Iglesias noting, “Hell House Whiskey captures the essence of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s indomitable spirit, and through our expertise and innovative techniques, we have crafted a whiskey that is as bold, timeless, and unforgettable as their music.”

Fans can purchase the whiskey at hellhousewhiskey.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with ZZ Top. The tour hits Rogers, Arkansas, on Friday, July 28. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

