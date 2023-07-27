AD
Mike FM Music News

Madonna gets back “Into the Groove,” celebrates 40th anniversary of debut

todayJuly 27, 2023

Sire/Warner Records

Madonna is definitely feeling better.

Following her hospitalization earlier in July for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection,” the Queen of Pop put her much-anticipated Celebration tour, which was to have started July 15, on hold. She then announced that she’d be rescheduling the North American leg of the tour and starting the tour in Europe in October.

But the pop icon seems to be well on her way to a total recovery: She’s now able to dance, and showed off some moves on Instagram on July 27. “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned the video, while her song “Lucky Star” played in the background.

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!” she continued. “And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album.” 

Her self-titled debut, which features “Lucky Star” — as well as “Borderline,” “Burnin’ Up” and “Holiday” — was released July 27, 1983.

The Weeknd, who recently collaborated with Madonna on the song “Popular,” commented, “You dropped this” with a crown emoji. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

