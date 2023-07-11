Maine father drowns while trying to save daughters caught in current, state officials say

danilovi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Maine father drowned while attempting to rescue his two daughters who were struggling in a deep water current, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Henry Brooks was with his family at Seven Tree Pond in Union, Maine, Saturday afternoon, watching his daughters swim when one of the girls fell into a deeper part of the water where the river enters the pond, state wildlife officials said.

While attempting to save her sister, both girls — ages 12 and 13 — were swept out by the currents to a portion of the pond with even deeper water. Brooks jumped into the pond to save his children after they shouted for help, according to officials.

Officials said Brooks’ 27-year-old son grabbed a life jacket and also dove into the water. He swam to his sisters and rescued them, bringing them back to the dock, but then noticed that his father did not emerge from the water.

Game Wardens, Union Fire and Rescue and Knox County Sheriff’s Office called to the scene searched the area by boat and foot and couldn’t find the father, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

Maine Warden Service divers were called to the area and found and recovered Brooks’ body nearly three hours after he drowned, officials said. Divers located his body 50 feet from the shore and not far from the dock where his son found his daughters.

Officials took the man’s body to a funeral home in Waldoboro. His daughters were taken to PenBay Medical Center, officials said.