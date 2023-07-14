Man, 22, facing charges after 12-year-old boy dies in shooting

AD

(NEW YORK) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Boston.

Walter Hendrick has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm, because someone under 18 had potential access to it, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot on Thursday to find a 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boston police said they were still investigating the facts and circumstances of the incident.

Further investigation into the incident led to Hendrick’s arrest.

“Clearly this is an unnecessary death, it appears, of a young person in our city,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a press conference.

“We are doing all we can to combat gun violence, but I implore folks if you have guns in your home, particularly illegal or whatever, turn them into us or let us know what we can do to take those off your hands. These guns on the streets cause damage,” Cox said.

Hendrick was set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, we are here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that frankly stems from, again, too many guns being on our streets. Young loss of life like this is simply unacceptable. It is tragic and absolutely unspeakable,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at a press conference.

“It is a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever any one of our young people is lost and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare — in the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference.

“I just want to send our deepest condolences to loved ones and family who are grieving what no family should have to grieve,” Wu said.