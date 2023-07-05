AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man found dead in Death Valley from apparent extreme heat illness, officials say

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEVADA) — Extreme heat is what National Park Service officials assume led to the death of a man inside his car that was in the middle of Death Valley National Park as temperatures soared to over 100 degrees.

A maintenance worker found the unidentified 65-year-old man from San Diego on July 3 around 10 a.m., inside his sedan about 30 yards off road from North Highway, park officials said.

First responders and a medical coroner declared the man dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off road,” the NPS said in a statement.

Investigators said it appeared that the car’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. The vehicle had two flat tires, according to the NPS.

The high temperature the previous day was 126 degrees Fahrenheit and the low was 98 degrees, the agency said.

Although the vehicle appeared to be operational, investigators said its air conditioning wasn’t working.

“The driver’s window was found down, further indication that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving,” the NPS said in a statement.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cdc-says-1-in-4-americans-hadn’t-had-covid-by-end-of-2022
insert_link

Health News

CDC says 1 in 4 Americans hadn’t had COVID by end of 2022

(NEW YORK) -- By the end of 2022, about one in four American adults and older teenagers still hadn't contracted COVID-19, according to new federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking seroprevalence -- antibodies in the blood -- by collecting samples nationwide from blood donors between January and December 2022 The data suggests 77.5% of those aged 16 and older had antibodies from COVID-19 infection […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%