AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on ‘Barbie,’ Kenergy and the genius of Greta Gerwig

todayJuly 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The wait is almost over, dolls.

The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie hits theaters on Friday, July 21, and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who portray the titular doll and her boyfriend, Ken, respectively, told ABC News ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike what it was like to make the candy-colored film.

“I didn’t want to mess this up,” Gosling said. “What Margot created, what Greta created, was so fun and perfect. I think all of us just felt, like, a lot of pressure to not be the one to mess it up.”

To prepare, Gosling channeled all of his Kenergy to get the role just right. Finding his inner Ken “was a journey,” he said.

“I thought I’d start with Beach, since that’s his job. Very hard to know what that is exactly,” Gosling said.

Robbie, who also serves as one of the film’s producers, says there would be no Barbie without Gerwig.

“I just don’t even know how we’d approach a Barbie movie without a visionary director like Greta,” Robbie said. “Greta, as a filmmaker, has a way of honoring the past, but also bringing it into a modern-day setting.”

This duality of Gerwig, as Robbie describes — the extensive knowledge she has about classic films mixed with her innate ability to “reference a TikTok” in the same breath — is what made her the perfect choice for director.

“There’s a lot of that in this movie where you’re holding two things in the same conversation,” Robbie said. “We can have this silly, absurd comedy at the same time that you can be making a statement about life. And someone like Greta does that deftly and she makes it look not just easy, but delightful.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-misses-6-year-old’s-birthday-party,-but-showers-him-with-gifts
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran misses 6-year-old’s birthday party, but showers him with gifts

ABC/Paula Lobo Ed Sheeran loves to surprise his fans, and one of his recent surprises has completely made the day, week, year and life of a young boy named Ren. Ren's mom, Alex, has been posting on TikTok for weeks about how her son, who was about to turn 6, is obsessed with Ed. He requested that she throw him an Ed Sheeran-themed birthday party, complete with Ed Sheeran-themed decorations. […]

todayJuly 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%