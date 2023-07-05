AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Matt Cameron contributes to new “4th of July” recording for ‘Superunknown’ tribute album

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Magnetic Eye Records

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron contributes to a new recording of the band’s song “4th of July,”  which is spearheaded by the metal project Marc Urselli’s SteppenDoom.

The cover was recorded for an upcoming tribute album to Soundgarden’s 1994 album, Superunknown, dubbed Superunknown Redux.

“When [record label] Magnetic Eye invited me to do ‘4th of July’, I jumped at the opportunity to do a sludgy and weird rendition,” Urselli says. “I immediately thought about inviting Matt Cameron to play drums on it. Matt graciously agreed to participate and this clearly is a major honor.”

The Redux recording of “4th of July” also features Alain Johannes, who previously worked on the late Chris Cornell‘s Euphoria Mourning solo album and toured with the Them Crooked Vultures supergroup.

﻿Superunknown Redux﻿ will be released July 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day,-july-5,-2015:-the-grateful-dead-play-what-is-billed-as-their-final-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 5, 2015: The Grateful Dead play what is billed as their final show

On This Day, July 5, 2015… The Grateful Dead played the final show of a three-night stand at Chicago’s Soldier Field, featuring special guests Bruce Hornsby and Trey Anastasio. The show was billed as the final time Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann would perform together, but that fall, Kreutzmann, Hart and Weir formed Dead & Company, with guitarist John Mayer. They initially announced just one show, but went on to tour the country and would subsequently go on to […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%