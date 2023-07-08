AD
Mega Millions jackpot approaches half a billion after no winner in Friday’s drawing

todayJuly 8, 2023

Capelle.r/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After no ticket was selected on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $480 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million. The next drawing will be on Tuesday.

No ticket matched all six numbers in the Friday drawing of white balls 8, 10, 17, 55 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 24th drawing. The winning jackpot was won in New York on April 18.

This is the 14th largest draw in Mega Millions history.

There were nearly 1.2 million winning tickets across all prize tiers in the July 7 drawing.

One ticket sold in California won the game’s second highest prize, matching the five white balls, while 28 tickets from across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball winning the third-tier prize.

Since the last jackpot was won, there have been 16 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more won.

ABC News

