Megan Moroney puts acoustic spin on “I’m Not Pretty”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Megan Moroney has released an acoustic version of her upcoming new single, “I’m Not Pretty.”

The buoyant track was written by Megan, Ben WilliamsMicah Carpenter and fellow country artist Mackenzie Carpenter.

“As a songwriter, I’ve always loved the stripped-back version of songs,” says Megan. “I feel like people are more likely to pay attention to the lyrics and I think it’s a pretty funny story. I’m excited to have this one out.”

“Im Not Pretty” is off Megan’s debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May. The 13-song project also includes its chart-topping lead single, “Tennessee Orange.”

Megan will kick off her headlining The Lucky Tour this fall. For a full list of dates, visit her website.

“I’m Not Pretty” hits country radio August 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

