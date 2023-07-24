AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Academic Excellence Award

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team earned the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Academic Excellence Award, released last week. The Mountaineers also had several players recognized individually for their academic achievements. That list: second year player Cristian Guajardo, third year players Beau Cervantes and Jackson Reid, and fourth year players Christian Caldwell, Mateus Blume, Marcus Villarreal, and Damian Maldonado

To garner a Team Excellence Award, a program must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2022-23 season. To earn a spot on the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior by hours and a varsity player, while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. The Honors Court therefore recognizes collegiate basketball student-athletes who have excelled in academics during their entire career. 

The Mountaineers achieved a 3.16 GPA during the academic year to be recognized with the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award. The Moutaineers also finished the season as the SCAC Conference Champions, earning the program’s second every berth into the NCAA Tournament after dispatching the four, two, and one seeds in the tournament. 

Cervantes, in addition to his academic honor was named an All SCAC performer this past season and was an impact player in multiple categories, ranking 4th in the league in three pointers (51) made while shooing the 8th best percentage of league players this season (35.7%). He also ranked in the top 10 in assists (2.5 apg) and the top 20 in scoring (9.0 ppg). 

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

jason-rodriguez-announced-as-men’s-wrestling-head-coach
insert_link

Sports News

Jason Rodriguez Announced as Men’s Wrestling Head Coach

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Jason Rodriguez as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Men's Wrestling. After spending the previous eight years as the Head Men's Wrestling coach of the club team at Texas State University, Rodriguez will now be taking his talents to the NCAA level as he takes over the Men's Wrestling program at Schreiner University. "We believe that coach […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%