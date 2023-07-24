Men’s Basketball Earns NABC Academic Excellence Award

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team earned the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Academic Excellence Award, released last week. The Mountaineers also had several players recognized individually for their academic achievements. That list: second year player Cristian Guajardo, third year players Beau Cervantes and Jackson Reid, and fourth year players Christian Caldwell, Mateus Blume, Marcus Villarreal, and Damian Maldonado.

To garner a Team Excellence Award, a program must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the 2022-23 season. To earn a spot on the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior by hours and a varsity player, while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. The Honors Court therefore recognizes collegiate basketball student-athletes who have excelled in academics during their entire career.

The Mountaineers achieved a 3.16 GPA during the academic year to be recognized with the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award. The Moutaineers also finished the season as the SCAC Conference Champions, earning the program’s second every berth into the NCAA Tournament after dispatching the four, two, and one seeds in the tournament.

Cervantes, in addition to his academic honor was named an All SCAC performer this past season and was an impact player in multiple categories, ranking 4th in the league in three pointers (51) made while shooing the 8th best percentage of league players this season (35.7%). He also ranked in the top 10 in assists (2.5 apg) and the top 20 in scoring (9.0 ppg).