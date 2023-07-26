AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica announces fifth year of Metallica Scholars program

todayJuly 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

The Metallica Scholars program is coming back for a fifth year.

The initiative, which the metal legends launched in 2019 through their All Within My Hands charity foundation, supports workforce education for community college students.

In year five, Metallica is welcoming 11 new schools to the program, each of which will receive $100,000. They join the 31 returning Metallica Scholars colleges from previous years.

“The Metallica Scholars initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results,” says drummer Lars Ulrich. “Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program.”

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica will launch their U.S. M72 tour August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They’ll be supporting their new album, 72 Seasons.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

guns-n’-roses’-duff-mckagan-releases-new-‘lighthouse’-track,-“i-saw-god-on-10th-street”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan releases new ‘Lighthouse’ track, “I Saw God On 10th Street”

The World Is Flat Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released the new song “I Saw God on 10th Street,” the second single from his upcoming solo album, Lighthouse, which drops October 20. “I picture him as an old guy with white beard and hair, leaning up against a wall on a city street,” says Duff about his view of God. “The ultimate jurist of us all. Pissed off, squinting eyes to ward […]

todayJuly 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%