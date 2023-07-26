Metallica announces fifth year of Metallica Scholars program

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Metallica Scholars program is coming back for a fifth year.

The initiative, which the metal legends launched in 2019 through their All Within My Hands charity foundation, supports workforce education for community college students.

In year five, Metallica is welcoming 11 new schools to the program, each of which will receive $100,000. They join the 31 returning Metallica Scholars colleges from previous years.

“The Metallica Scholars initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results,” says drummer Lars Ulrich. “Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program.”

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica will launch their U.S. M72 tour August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They’ll be supporting their new album, 72 Seasons.