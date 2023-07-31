Metallica’s Lars Ulrich writing introduction for new edition of Hunter S. Thompson short story collection

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is writing an introduction to a new edition of Screwjack, a collection of short stories written by the late Hunter S. Thompson.

In an Instagram post, Ulrich shares that he’s “beyond psyched” to be a part of the project. “Reading these stories remind me what a treasure — and mindf*** — Hunter S. Thompson’s immortal words continue to be,” Ulrich says. “Thanx to [publisher Simon & Schuster] for encouraging me to put pen to paper for this. Check it out if you like things wild, salacious and unsettling.”

Thompson was known as a pioneer of gonzo journalism and for his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which, among many other things, inspired Avenged Sevenfold‘s song “Bat Country.” ﻿Screwjack﻿ was originally published in 1991 and then again in 2000.