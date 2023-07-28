AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh is now a married woman.

The actress married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt on Thursday, July 27, in Geneva, Switzerland, after a 19-year engagement. 

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the wedding’s program on Instagram, noting Todt proposed after knowing Yeoh for less than two months.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program reads. “On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!”

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together,” the program continues.

Massa also shared other images from the ceremony, including a selfie where Yeoh smiles while holding her Academy Award for Best Actress, which she won in March for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh,” Massa captioned his Instagram carousel. “Love you so much.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

reality-roundup:-kylie-jenner-confirms-cosmetic-surgery,-a-‘rhoa’-baby-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

Reality roundup: Kylie Jenner confirms cosmetic surgery, a ‘RHOA’ baby and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week. The Kardashians (Hulu) Kylie Jenner confirmed plastic surgery rumors in The Kardashians' season finale, admitting to undergoing breast enhancement at 19, before having daughter Stormi. Reflecting on the decision the makeup mogul expressed, "I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%