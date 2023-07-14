AD
Buck Country Music News

Mickey Guyton + Kane Brown drop “Nothing Compares To You”

todayJuly 14, 2023

Background
Mickey Guyton has enlisted Kane Brown for her new single, “Nothing Compares To You.”

Tyler Hubbard, pop artist Bebe Rexha and hit songsmith Jordan Schmidt wrote the romantic ode, and Tyler and Jordan produced it, as well.

“Take my money and all of my time/ All of my favorite songs that I write/ If I ain’t got you, baby/ Nothing will do, baby/ ‘Cause nothing compares/ Nothing compares to you,” Mickey and Kane sing over a soaring country-pop production.

Of her new single, Mickey shares, “This song said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together. I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!”

Prior to “Nothing Compares To You,” Mickey released “How You Love Someone,” “I Still Pray” and “Somethin’ Bout You” in 2022. 

Mickey’s set to join Shania Twain for several stops on her Queen Of Me Tour. For more information, visit mickeyguyton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

