Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert bids farewell to beloved dog Thelma

todayJuly 26, 2023

ABC

Miranda Lambert‘s dog Thelma has passed away.

The country star shared the news with fans on Tuesday, July 25, through an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“May 1, 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville,” Miranda wrote in the caption before detailing their duties and making the sad announcement.

“Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma. She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us. She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart,” Miranda continued. 

“It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it,” adds “The House That Built Me” singer. “How lucky are we do get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story.”

Read Miranda’s tribute in full on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

