Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert wraps up fourth leg of Vegas residency: “We raised a little hell”

todayJuly 25, 2023

ABC

Miranda Lambert has concluded the fourth round of shows of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. 

“That’s a wrap on Velvet Rodeo Round 4 and we raised a little hell,” Miranda captions her latest Instagram carousel, potentially alluding to the uproar that arose when she called fans out for taking selfies during her performance. 

The Instagram post features photos of Miranda donning different outfits at her residency, with most showcasing the Texas native in classic Western attire.

The next leg of Miranda’s Las Vegas residency kicks off November 30 and wraps up on December 16. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

