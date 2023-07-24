Missing paddleboarder found dead in pond on Martha’s Vineyard, police say

Google Maps

(MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass.) — The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from a pond in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said.

Divers for the MSP Underwater Recovery Unit retrieved the body of a 43-year-old man at Edgartown Great Pond.

The victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers, according to MSP. The man’s name isn’t being released at this time, police said.

The underwater recovery unit retrieved the victim’s body about 100 feet from the shore and 8 feet underwater, according to state police.

The paddleboarder went missing in the pond on Sunday, but authorities suspended the search after several hours to “allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps” after they could not find the man, MSP said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.