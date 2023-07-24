AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Missing paddleboarder found dead in pond on Martha’s Vineyard, police say

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Google Maps

(MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass.) — The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from a pond in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said.

Divers for the MSP Underwater Recovery Unit retrieved the body of a 43-year-old man at Edgartown Great Pond.

The victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers, according to MSP. The man’s name isn’t being released at this time, police said.

The underwater recovery unit retrieved the victim’s body about 100 feet from the shore and 8 feet underwater, according to state police.

The paddleboarder went missing in the pond on Sunday, but authorities suspended the search after several hours to “allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps” after they could not find the man, MSP said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-taylor-swift,-spice-girls-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Spice Girls and more

Did Taylor Swift end Yankees player Anthony Rizzo’s slump? The first baseman hadn’t hit a home run since May 20, but on Sunday, July 23,  his luck just so happened to change when he switched his walk-up song to Taylor’s “...Ready for It?” He ended up with four hits, including one home run, in his four times at bat. "Taylor Swift... It's her summer, really," he told reporters when they asked […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%