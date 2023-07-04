AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Missing woman found alive after being stuck in mud for several days

todayJuly 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Easton Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A missing Massachusetts woman was found alive in Borderland State Park on Monday after she was stuck in mud for several days.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26 by her family. She was believed to still be in the area because she did not have access to a car and her cellphone was not with her.

Hikers in the state park could hear Tetewsky screaming for help in a swamp-like area but were unable to reach her on foot so they alerted police to her location, officials said.

“Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky. It is believed that she may have been trapped at that location for at least three days,” Stoughton Police said in a statement.

The Easton Police Department was able to reach Tetewsky and set her free. She was alert and conscious and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” Stoughton Police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles recalled for possible wheat allergen

USFDA (NEW YORK) -- Gluten-free breakfast fans, check your freezer to ensure this newly recalled frozen waffle brand doesn't make it to the toaster. On Monday, Van’s International Foods issued a voluntary recall with full knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that some of its gluten free waffles may contain undeclared wheat. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these […]

todayJuly 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%