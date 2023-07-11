AD
Business News

Monday’s Powerball jackpot jumps to $675 million

todayJuly 11, 2023

Background
LPETTET/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing rose to $675 million after no one won on Saturday.

A single winner would have taken home an estimated $340.9 million cash option before taxes — the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second largest Powerball jackpot of 2023. Officials, however, announced early Tuesday morning ET there had been no winner.

The lucky numbers in Monday’s drawing were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, with 13 as the Powerball.

The prize for Wednesday’s drawing is now an estimated $725 million.

The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings didn’t have any winners, the lottery said.

A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball’s history.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

