Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen earns two new RIAA certifications

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen‘s “Thought You Should Know” and “Don’t Think Jesus” are now RIAA-certified double-Platinum and Platinum, respectively.

Both songs are off Morgan’s latest album, One Thing At A Time. The expansive 36-track collection also features the chart-topping singles “Last Night,” “You Proof” and the title track as well as Morgan’s new single, “Everything I Love.”

Currently, the country superstar’s sitting atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 23-week #1 song, “Last Night.”

You can catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time World Tour. For tickets, visit morganwallen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

