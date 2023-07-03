AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Mötley Crüe planning 2024 tour, plus news on their club show & more

todayJuly 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s some good news for Mötley Crüe fans. According to frontman Vince Neil, the band isn’t planning to stop touring once their tour with Def Leppard is over.

During an interview with The Music Universe podcast, Neil spilled the beans on the band’s future plans — and that includes more recording and more touring. 

“We have eight shows in the U.S. after (the U.K./European leg). Then we go to Australia and Japan, and then I think we’re gonna go back in the studio for a couple of more songs,” he shared. “And then we will announce a new stadium tour for next summer. We’re not sure who’s gonna be on it, but there’ll be another tour.”

Meanwhile, on June 30 Mötley Crüe took a break from stadiums to play a small club show at the Underworld in London under the name Dogs of War. The performance featured Crüe classics like “Shout at the Devil,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and more, but the set also featured a surprise cover of the Beastie Boys classic “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).” According to setlist.fm, it was the first time they’d ever played the Licensed to Ill track.

And finally, Crüe co-founder Nikki Sixx celebrated 22 years of sobriety on July 2, marking the occasion with a special message on social media. “It has been one hell of beautiful and sometimes difficult journey,” Sixx wrote. “For those still suffering there is hope. I am a work in progress. I still have work to do but I try to mitigate my life one day at a time. I love you. Love yourself back too.”

The Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard world tour hits Dublin, Ireland, on July 4. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

amy-schumer-crashes-‘joy-ride’-stars’-virtual-interviews-by-pretending-to-be-a-journalist
insert_link

Entertainment News

Amy Schumer crashes ‘Joy Ride’ stars’ virtual interviews by pretending to be a journalist

L-R: Wu, Park, Cola, Hsu -- Lionsgate/Ed Araquel Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood studios have commonly used virtual interviews to give journalists access to stars — and comedian and actress Amy Schumer took full advantage of this practice to get some face time with the cast of the road trip comedy Joy Ride.  She posted the sweet moment to Instagram. While Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and her co-stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu were goofing around waiting for […]

todayJuly 3, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Here are 25 cake ideas for America’s birthday

In need of dessert ideas for your upcoming Independence Day celebration? Fret not, The Pioneer Woman's got you covered. The cooking show recently shared 25 recipes for the best Fourth of July cakes, which include a flag cake, piña colada cake, coconut layer cake, red velvet sheet cake, berry icebox cake and good ol' 4th of […]

todayJuly 3, 2023

Uncategorized

The secret to a successful sports car company? Build more SUVs

(SANT'AGATA BOLOGNESE, Italy) -- Enthusiasts scoffed, guffawed and protested when Porsche, maker of the venerated 911 sports car, launched its Cayenne sport utility vehicle in 2002. The large SUV boosted the marque's sagging sales, winning over Porsche loyalists. The Italians took notice. These days, Lamborghini factory workers in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, […]

todayJuly 2, 2023

AD
0%