AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Multiple homes in Southern California evacuated after landslide, officials say

todayJuly 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(LOS ANGELES) — A dozen homes in a Southern California community were evacuated over the weekend after the ground beneath them shifted, putting them at risk of a collision course into a nearby canyon, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) officials red-tagged and evacuated homes in the Peartree Lane neighborhood in the Rolling Hills Estates Saturday, which displaced 16 people, the city said.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, homes are seen partially collapsed and the ground cracked, exhibiting significant damage.

Rolling Hills Estates is working with Los Angeles County agencies and the Red Cross to provide shelter for the displaced residents, the city said in a statement on its website.

The city said it’s also working with the LACFD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the situation in the impacted area.

“Homes have been pulled off their foundations,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn tweeted on Sunday. The land is continuing to move, but the evacuation order continues to be limited to these 12 homes.”

The landslide caused the ground to move around 20 feet since she was in the area the day before when there were only a “few cracks” and the garages were bent, Hahn said at a press conference on Monday.

Hahn said garages and back decks were “gone” and had fallen into the ravine.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. They’re completely uninhabitable,” Hahn said, adding that officials are waiting for the homes to fall into the ravine to figure out what caused the incident.

Southern California is prone to landslides because of its location on a major tectonic plate boundary and geological complexity, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the California Geological Survey.

The area experiences different types of landslides, including rapid debris flows caused by heavy rainfall, USGS said in its report.

Hahn said the landslide could be attributed to heavy rainfall, leading to underground water to cause a fissure, resulting in the homes falling into the canyon.

Rolling Hills Estates sits on the north side of Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, Google Maps data shows.

A landslide in 1956 destroyed 140 homes in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, and the land still moves in the area, according to The Associated Press.

“Luckily, we got everybody out, people were given 20 minutes to get their belongings,” she said. “Everyone was coopering. We’re now here kind of in a recovery mode eventually to see what we can do to help people.”

Peartree Lane is closed to the public and only available to residents, city officials and public safety staff, the city said.

City officials and their partners are investigating the incident, according to Rolling Hills Estates.

“The outpouring of support from our community has been amazing over these past few days. Not just from within Rolling Hills Estates, but from our neighboring cities and our elected officials at the County and State levels,” Mayor Britt Huff said in a statement on the city’s website. “It has been truly inspiring to see how everyone is pulling together to offer assistance, especially to our displaced residents and their families.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tulsa-race-massacre-survivors-and-attorneys-respond-to-dismissal-of-lawsuit
insert_link

National News

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and attorneys respond to dismissal of lawsuit

(TULSA, Okla.) -- Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and their attorneys gathered Monday afternoon to respond to the dismissal of their lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 deadly event. This gathering comes just days after Oklahoma Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the 2020 lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning the ruling is a final and permanent dismissal, and the case cannot be refiled. According to attorneys, the survivors found out from a reporter about […]

todayJuly 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%