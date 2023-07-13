AD
    103.7 MikeFM

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake and more

todayJuly 13, 2023

Coldplay covered a Backstreet Boys song while on tour — and the boy band approves. “Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)!” BSB wrote on Instagram. “Truly an honor.”

Justin Timberlake is featured on the remix of rising R&B star Coco Jones‘ “ICU,” Coco revealed Wednesday night on the ESPY Awards red carpet. “It was so amazing watching him just be a creative,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [“ICU”] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Taylor’s favorite number, so on Thursday, July 13, she had a special surprise for fans. She released a deluxe digital version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) featuring two new live tracks: “Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)” and “Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

