Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake and more

Coldplay covered a Backstreet Boys song while on tour — and the boy band approves. “Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)!” BSB wrote on Instagram. “Truly an honor.”

Justin Timberlake is featured on the remix of rising R&B star Coco Jones‘ “ICU,” Coco revealed Wednesday night on the ESPY Awards red carpet. “It was so amazing watching him just be a creative,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [“ICU”] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

As any Swiftie knows, 13 is Taylor’s favorite number, so on Thursday, July 13, she had a special surprise for fans. She released a deluxe digital version of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) featuring two new live tracks: “Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)” and “Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City).”