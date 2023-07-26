Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and more

Jennifer Lopez posted photos Tuesday from her 54th birthday celebrations, including one of her dancing on the table. “Birthday mood…all month!!” she captioned it. “Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon.” JLo’s actual birthday was Monday, July 24.

And speaking of birthdays, Christina Aguilera posted photos Tuesday from Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday bash over the weekend. In the photos, she’s seen hugging Selena and posing with Karol G. “Love these girls,” she captioned it. When someone commented asking if a collab was coming, Xtina teased fans by replying with a series of looking eyes emojis.