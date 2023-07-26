AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and more

todayJuly 26, 2023

Jennifer Lopez posted photos Tuesday from her 54th birthday celebrations, including one of her dancing on the table. “Birthday mood…all month!!” she captioned it. “Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon.” JLo’s actual birthday was Monday, July 24.

And speaking of birthdays, Christina Aguilera posted photos Tuesday from Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday bash over the weekend. In the photos, she’s seen hugging Selena and posing with Karol G. “Love these girls,” she captioned it. When someone commented asking if a collab was coming, Xtina teased fans by replying with a series of looking eyes emojis.

Sara Bareilles has added another two shows to benefit Rockwood Music Hall, a club on the Lower East Side in NYC where she played in the early days of her career. She previously played two shows on June 30 to help preserve the indie venue and is now set to do another two on August 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

