AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lauren Daigle and Taylor Swift

todayJuly 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Lauren Daigle was honored with a cool streaming milestone this week. The singer was presented with a plaque celebrating her music being streamed on Pandora over 1 billion times.

We already knew Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been boosting the economy, but now we have new data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. In its Beige Book released this week, the central bank reported hotel bookings had their strongest growth since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 thanks to Taylor’s concerts in the city. She’s also influencing local politics, urging Nashville fans to vote in city and statewide elections beginning Friday.

And in other Taylor news, the star was a guest at Questlove‘s game night this week. She popped up in his Instagram pics playing UNO with a star-studded group including Michael Che and Mike Birbiglia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lainey-wilson-celebrates-“watermelon-moonshine”-with-new-stanley-tumbler
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson celebrates “Watermelon Moonshine” with new Stanley tumbler

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with food and drinkware brand Stanley to launch the limited edition Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler. The 40-ounce tumbler arrives in a "juicy, pink watermelon hue paired with fresh green details" to celebrate Lainey's dreamy new single, "Watermelon Moonshine." While the tumbler's currently sold out, fans can register their interest at stanley1913.com to be notified as soon as it's available. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJuly 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%