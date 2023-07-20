Music notes: Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and more

Mariah Carey isn’t like a regular mom — she’s a cool mom. The Grammy winner shared a video to her TikTok page in which she and her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, dance along to her 2008 hit “Touch My Body” off her E=MC² album. “Why not?” she captioned the video. “Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody.”

Billy Joel has added another show to his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency in New York City. The new show is set to take place on February 9, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. Billy will be wrapping up the historic residency in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime show at MSG.

Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of musical director Daniel Jones, who passed away recently at age 41. “Where do I start… Daniel Jones, I am going to miss you so much,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday. “A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys.” Jones’ cause of death has not be confirmed.