AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

todayJuly 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Mon dieu! Taylor Swift’s French fans had a frustrating time getting tickets to her Paris and Lyon Eras Tour shows on Tuesday. Ticketmaster France halted ticket sales, and had to reschedule the onsale date and time due to an issue with a third-party provider.

Want to follow in Harry Styles‘ footsteps? His hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is now offering a Harry’s Village Walking Tour that takes fans to various locations that were part of Harry’s life. They include his childhood home, the bakery where he worked as a teen, the Chinese takeout place where he took his ex Taylor Swift and the viaduct where he once signed his name.

Meghan Trainor may be a new mama to her second baby boy, but she’s still found time to record a new song. The singer has a new duet coming out with Spencer Sutherland called “Chicken Little.” The song drops July 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin explains ‘Phases’ + Morgan Wade’s “80’s Movie”

Ryan Griffin's new EP, Phases, drops July 14. Ahead of its release, Ryan's sharing with fans the significance of his EP's title and how he arrived at it. Watch the video now on Instagram.Morgan Wade has released a new song, "80's Movie." The track is the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Psychopath, due out August 25. The Country Music Association is having a merch sale on its online store in celebration of the upcoming CMA Fest television special. For details, visit CMA's Twitter. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJuly 11, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Cheap Trick announces fall tour dates

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Cheap Trick is extending their time on the road in 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced a new set of fall tour dates. The new additions to the schedule kick off October 2 in Springfield, Missouri, with the trek wrapping October 22 in Reno, Nevada. Local […]

todayJuly 11, 2023

AD
0%