Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles & more

July 27, 2023

It was a case of “unexpected Taylor Swift” on July 26, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had to answer a question about Taylor during an otherwise boring committee meeting, Business Insider reports. A The New York Times reporter asked if Powell thought the huge demand for tickets to Taylor’s Eras Tour was a sign that “the American consumer is in very good shape.” Powell said, “It’s good to see that,” but cautioned that if the economy grows too quickly, it could lead to higher inflation.

Natasha Bedingfield‘s hit “Unwritten” may have been the theme song for The Hills, but that doesn’t mean she was a fan. She tells the New York Post, “I actually love Heidi and Spencer, and I’m friends with them” — referring to original Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt — “but I haven’t watched the show.” However, she reiterates that she “loved being associated” with the reality show, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

Post Malone has teamed up with Harley Davidson for a new collection. Post Malone x Harley Davidson features T-shirts, hoodies, a gold chain with a medallion, gloves, a baseball cap and more, plus there’s a studded horsepower denim vest and studded denim pants. All will be available starting July 28.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour saw huge numbers this summer. Billboard reports that in June, which was the last full month of shows, the tour earned $105.4 million from 967,000 tickets. That was enough for Styles to hit #1 on Billboard’s Top Tours for that month. And there will be more money coming, as Harry just wrapped the trek on July 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

