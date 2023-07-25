AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas and more

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” has joined Spotify’s Billions Club. The Midnights track has officially surpassed 1 billion streams. Taylor celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thanks a billion guys,” with a head-exploding emoji.

If you’ve seen the Barbie movie this will all make sense. At Matchbox Twenty‘s recent show in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rob Thomas dedicated the song “Push” to Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the film and serenades Margot Robbie‘s Barbie with the song for hours.

Billy Joel honored the late Tony Bennett at his Madison Square Garden residency show on Monday night. He dedicated a performance of “New York State of Mind” to Bennett, who passed away Friday at age 96. Bennett had recorded a version of “New York State of Mind” with Billy for the 2001 album Playin’ with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues.

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris‘ new collab, “Desire,” now has a release date — this Friday, July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-jake-worthington’s-opry-debut-+-russell-d’s-new-t-shirt
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jake Worthington’s Opry debut + Russell D’s new T-shirt

Big Loud's Jake Worthington recently made his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut. "This is the greatest honor, to be here on the stage where all my heroes stood," shares Jake. Check out photos of this moment on Jake's Instagram.Russell Dickerson has dropped a black RUSSELL MANIA T-shirt. Grab yours now at his merch store. Universal Music Group Nashville is having a 20% discount on all of its artists' Christmas products. Items include Carrie Underwood's My Gift (Special Edition) CD box […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%