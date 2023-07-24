AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Spice Girls and more

todayJuly 24, 2023

Did Taylor Swift end Yankees player Anthony Rizzo’s slump? The first baseman hadn’t hit a home run since May 20, but on Sunday, July 23,  his luck just so happened to change when he switched his walk-up song to Taylor’s “…Ready for It?” He ended up with four hits, including one home run, in his four times at bat. “Taylor Swift… It’s her summer, really,” he told reporters when they asked him about the new walk-up song. “She’s helping the economy in every city she goes.” And helping baseball players too, it seems.

Victoria Beckham revisited her Posh Spice roots over the weekend after taking the mic during karaoke to sing the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There.” The karaoke sesh took place at a party celebrating soccer star Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut. “Warming up the vocals in Miami!” Beckham captioned a clip of her performance on TikTok, hinting, “More to come.”

Spotted: Justin and Hailey Bieber strolling around Southampton, New York, over the weekend, according to the New York Daily News. They reportedly walked through town without security and stopped for matching iced vanilla lattes at The Golden Pear.

Camila Cabello went skinny-dipping in Puerto Rico, but now, she’s back from vacation and ready to work. She posted vacation pics on Instagram and wrote in the caption that she’s now headed back to the studio to finish her album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Morgan Evans extends headlining tour + announces new opener

Morgan Evans has extended his Life Upside Down Tour.  The 23-date fall trek kicks off October 5 in Louisville, Kentucky, before wrapping up in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16. Up-and-comer Erin Kinsey will serve as the opening act. Presale begins Tuesday, July 25, before the general sale on Thursday, July 27.  Check out Morgan's announcement on Instagram, and visit his website to grab your tickets to an upcoming shows. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

