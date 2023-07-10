AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and more

todayJuly 10, 2023

The Weeknd just broke the record for highest attendance across two nights at London Stadium, with 160,000 attendees over the weekend. The July 7 and July 8 shows were part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Taylor Swift also broke a record with the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2023 and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

Camila Cabello is getting a special “Agent of Change” award at the Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) for Spanish-speaking celebrities. The ceremony will take place July 20.

Dua Lipa turned heads on the pink carpet for the Barbie movie’s Los Angeles premiere Sunday night. She wore a sheer Bottega Veneta chainmail dress, with just a white thong underneath. Dua contributed the song “Dance the Night” to the Barbie soundtrack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

