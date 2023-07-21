AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ashley Cooke’s debut album + Lori McKenna’s ‘1988’

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Ashley Cooke‘s long-awaited debut album, shot in the dark, is out now. The 24-track project also includes the Nate Smith-assisted “see you around.”

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lori McKenna has released her new album, 1988. The compelling and autobiographical 10-song record is available wherever you enjoy music.

Up-and-comer Tiera Kennedy‘s fresh track, “Jesus, My Mama, My Therapist,” is out now. Of the song, Tiera says, “We all have that one group of people we can confide in when times get rough and for me, it’s Jesus, my mama and my therapist.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

need-a-new-side-table?-‘the-pioneer-woman’-has-you-covered
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Need a new side table? ‘The Pioneer Woman’ has you covered

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine If you're looking for a new side table, you're in luck. The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond has her bestselling Helen End Table for your consideration. Priced at $144, the table is made with a solid wood frame, and is available in teal and brown. "I LOVE this end table! It looks great in so many different spots. Sturdy, too—it passes Ladd’s wobble test. [cowboy emoji]," Ree […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%