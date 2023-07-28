AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Carter Faith’s “Cowboy Fever” + Drake Milligan and The Reklaws

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Carter Faith has released a new song, “Cowboy Fever.” The haunting romantic tale was written by Carter, Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown. “It’s just a classic story of you wanting someone to change so you stick around, hoping that they will and then they don’t, and coming to the realization that it’s out of your hands,” Carter says of the track.

Drake Milligan and The Reklaws have dropped their sprightly new duet, “Honky Tonkin’ About.” “I was honored to get the call to be on my first ever feature with The Reklaws,” Drake says of his new collaborators. “They are so much fun to work with.”

Jon Langston‘s debut full-length album, Heart On Ice, will arrive September 8. Its title track is out now, and the record is available for preorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trisha-yearwood-shares-update-on-‘trisha’s-kitchen’:-“we’re-not-done-with-the-show”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood shares update on ‘Trisha’s Kitchen’: “We’re not done with the show”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images If you're a fan of Trisha's Southern Kitchen, good news: the Emmy-winning cooking show is not sunsetting anytime soon. “We’re not done with the show. There’ll be more Trisha’s Kitchen. We’re just working on kind of a 2.0 version," Trisha Yearwood shares on a Facebook Live from the longtime studio kitchen in Nashville.  "We’re just finishing up the space we’re going to shoot in, so it’ll probably be in the next ... probably, I would say, by the […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%