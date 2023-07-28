AD
Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s new collab + Larry Fleet’s ‘Earned It’

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
Drake Milligan will join rising duo The Reklaws for a spirited new duet titled “Honky Tonkin’ About.” Check out a preview of it on Instagram and presave it to hear it as soon as it drops Friday, July 28.

Larry Fleet has announced his new album, Earned It. The 21-track record’s due out September 1 and can be presaved now.

Ashley Cooke‘s set to make her morning television debut and perform on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna Friday, July 28. Be sure to tune in.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Paul Natkin/WireImage Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic rock band the Eagles, passed away Wednesday, July 26, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD), the band reported on its website. He was 77. Meisner, the band’s bassist and vocalist, formed the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, in 1971, and appeared on such albums as Eagles, Desperado, Hotel California and more. He left the band in September 1977.  “Randy was an integral part […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Famous friends help Mick Jagger celebrate his 80th birthday in London

ABC/ Craig Sjodin Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday Wednesday, July 26, with a star-studded bash at his London home, People reports. Famous faces who attended the celebration included Lenny Kravitz; Jagger’s ex and mother of four of his eight children, Jerry Hall; director Baz Luhrman; and Angelica Huston.  But that’s not all. The partying continued at the London nightclub […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

