AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s new collab + Larry Fleet’s Earned It

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Drake Milligan will join rising duo The Reklaws for a spirited new duet titled “Honky Tonkin’ About.” Check out a preview of it on Instagram and presave it to hear it as soon as it drops Friday, July 28.

Larry Fleet has announced his new album, Earned It. The 21-track record’s due out September 1 and can be presaved now.

Ashley Cooke‘s set to make her morning television debut and perform on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna Friday, July 28. Be sure to tune in.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lynyrd-skynyrd-announces-new-hell-house-whiskey
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Lynyrd Skynyrd announces new Hell House Whiskey

R. Diamond/Getty Images Lynyrd Skynyrd will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album, Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd', in August, and they are celebrating with a new whiskey. The band just launched Hell House Whiskey, which is named after the Hell House Cabin, where founding members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Allen Collins created the classic album.  “There's nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, seeing people love this music and now being able to […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%