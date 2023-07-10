AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Drake White’s benefit concert + Randy Roger and Wade Bowen’s EP

todayJuly 10, 2023

Background
Drake White has announced his first charity concert, Benefit for the Brain. The event will take place August 28 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. For information on the show and how to sign up for tickets, head over to Drake’s Instagram. 

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have teamed up once again for their new project, Hold My Beer, Vol. 3. The six-song countrified set features both singers as co-writers.

Mickey Guyton‘s releasing a new song on Friday, July 14, and wants you to guess the title of it. Gather clues from Mickey’s latest Instagram video and let her know your answer in the comments.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

David Crosby’s final band announces CSNY tribute show

Larry Marano/Getty Images The late David Crosby had assembled a new band and was preparing for a new show when he unexpectedly passed away in January — but now that band is going to honor him with a special concert. Billed as Stand and Be Counted, the band, made up of Crosby’s son James Raymond, Stephen Stills’ son Chris Stills, guitarist Steve Postell, drummer Stevie Distanislao, guitarist Dean Parks and bassist Andrew Ford, with Lara Johnston and Ken Stacey on vocals, will play the Lobero Theatre […]

todayJuly 10, 2023

