    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dylan Marlowe’s EP + Jo Dee Messina’s “Just To Be Loved”

todayJuly 8, 2023

Dylan Marlowe has released his debut EP, Dirt Road When I Die. Out now via Sony Music Nashville, the eight-track set was entirely co-written by Dylan and includes the searing heartbreak number “Record High.”

Jo Dee Messina‘s new song, “Just To Be Loved,” is out. The uplifting tune was written by Jo Dee alongside Jess CatesJordan Mohilowski and Tim Nichols

Frank Ray‘s BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records debut self-titled album has arrived. The 15-song project includes its lead single, “Country’d Look Good On You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

