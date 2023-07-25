AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jake Worthington’s Opry debut + Russell D’s new T-shirt

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Big Loud’s Jake Worthington recently made his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut. “This is the greatest honor, to be here on the stage where all my heroes stood,” shares Jake. Check out photos of this moment on Jake’s Instagram.

Russell Dickerson has dropped a black RUSSELL MANIA T-shirt. Grab yours now at his merch store.

Universal Music Group Nashville is having a 20% discount on all of its artists’ Christmas products. Items include Carrie Underwood‘s My Gift (Special Edition) CD box set, Josh Turner‘s King Size Manger candle and Reba McEntire‘s The Ultimate Christmas Collection white vinyl. Shop now at store.umgnashville.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-york-yankees-celebrating-jerry-garcia-with-bobblehead-week
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

New York Yankees celebrating Jerry Garcia with Bobblehead Week

Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images August 1 would have been Jerry Garcia’s 81st birthday, and the New York Yankees will be celebrating the late Grateful Dead frontman for an entire week.  For the games running August 1 to August 6, the first 3,000 fans who purchase tickets will receive an exclusive New York Yankees Jerry Garcia bobblehead. And it’s all for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go to The […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%