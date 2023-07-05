AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina’s giveaway + Lauren Alaina on ‘The Bachelorette’

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
Jo Dee Messina‘s new song, “Just To Be Loved,” arrives Friday, July 7. Presave it now for a chance to win exclusive merch from Jo Dee. Watch her announcement on Instagram.

Lauren Alaina recently performed a new, as-yet-unreleased tune, “Just Wanna Know That You Love Me,” on ABC’s The Bachelorette. 

Ian Munsick‘s new EP, Me and a Fiddle, is out now. The project features acoustic renditions of five songs from his latest full-length album, White Buffalo

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

City of Kerrville receives AARP Community Challenge Grant

The City of Kerrville has announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the AARP Community Challenge Grant, thanks to the efforts of the Senior Services Advisory Committee.

todayJuly 5, 2023

